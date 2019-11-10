Submit detailed report on  dengue by November 15: Telangana High Court to state government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not satisfied with the report submitted by the state government with regard to tackling vector-borne diseases more particularly dengue, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the issue by November 15.



Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare on Friday filed a report before the division bench.

After perusing the report, the bench pointed out that though the report says about implementation of various programmes to tackle the menace, there was no evidence to show its implementation at the ground level.



Referring to the court order dated October 24 for increasing the number of fogging machines, power sprayers and other machinery at least in Hyderabad area, the bench asked as to how many of them were procured.

When the assistant government pleader, appearing on behalf of the state advocate general, submitted that orders were placed for procuring the required machines and expected delivery soon, the bench expressed displeasure saying that the court has earlier ordered for bringing the situation under control within four weeks, but two weeks have been passed and still no machinery was put in place.

It seems that the dengue season would end by the time machinery is procured by the government, the bench remarked. The bench posted the matter to November 15 on the issue and for further hearing.



Pursuant to court order, the state government constituted a nine-member committee and it will consider the areas that need to be covered to eradicate mosquito population across the state.