Home States Telangana

Submit detailed report on  dengue by November 15: Telangana High Court to state government

It seems that the dengue season would end by the time machinery is procured by the government, the bench remarked.

Published: 10th November 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not satisfied with the report submitted by the state government with regard to tackling vector-borne diseases more particularly dengue, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the authorities to submit a comprehensive report on the issue by November 15.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the principal secretary to medical, health and family welfare on Friday filed a report before the division bench.

After perusing the report, the bench pointed out that though the report says about implementation of various programmes to tackle the menace, there was no evidence to show its implementation at the ground level.

Referring to the court order dated October 24 for increasing the number of fogging machines, power sprayers and other machinery at least in Hyderabad area, the bench asked as to how many of them were procured.

When the assistant government pleader, appearing on behalf of the state advocate general, submitted that orders were placed for procuring the required machines and expected delivery soon, the bench expressed displeasure saying that the court has earlier ordered for bringing the situation under control within four weeks, but two weeks have been passed and still no machinery was put in place.

It seems that the dengue season would end by the time machinery is procured by the government, the bench remarked. The bench posted the matter to November 15 on the issue and for further hearing.

Pursuant to court order, the state government constituted a nine-member committee and it will consider the areas that need to be covered to eradicate  mosquito population across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp