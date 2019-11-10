‘Telangana government to set up more dialysis centres’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at ‘Genito-urinary Surgeons Annual Conference’ here on Saturday, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that state government plans to increase the number of dialysis centres in addition to the existing 45 centres.



He said that the state government will review the requests to increase the packages provided under Aarogyasri scheme.

A kidney patient has to visit dialysis centre 10 days in a month. Under the Arogyasri scheme, the government is spending Rs 900 crore of which Rs 200 crore for heart-related issues and Rs 175 crore for kidney diseases.



“We are also taking measures to prevent diseases besides providing medical aid to the patients,” the health minister said.