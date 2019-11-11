Home States Telangana

Buddha Vanam to be inaugurated in February next year

Additionally, it houses the Vipasana Centre and Acharya Nagarjuna International Higher Buddhist Learning Centre.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking one back in time, the carvings on the walls of the ‘Maha Stupa’ at Buddha Vanam in Nagarjuna Sagar, offer a glimpse of the glorious, yet humble life of Gautam Buddha, who lived in 6th century BC. After a long wait, the Buddhist themed park is set to be inaugurated on February 9.

The project, which aims to bring foreign tourists into the State, will soon be thrown open to the public, said an official of the Telangana Tourism Department. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crores, the Buddha Vanam is spread over 274 acres. It encompasses the Buddha Chaithravanam, Jathaka Chakra Park, Dhyana Vanam Park, Miniature Stupa Park, Maha Stupa, Buddhist museum, and Lower Krishna Valley Park.

Additionally, it houses the Vipasana Centre and Acharya Nagarjuna International Higher Buddhist Learning Centre.“Telangana has a really rich Buddhist history that a lot of people are not aware of. This is why the State government was keen on developing a Buddhist Circuit here,” said Venkayia, an official of the Tourism Department.

Earlier, it was announced that President Ram Nath Kovind was likely to inaugurate the Buddha Vanam. However, officials now say that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the site. “The inauguration will conducted on a grand scale,” Venkayia added.

The age-old project was brought back to life after the chief minister, in 2015, visited the site. Impressed with its potential, he sanctioned `25 crore for the construction.The Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud said on Saturday that after the inauguration of the site in February, the State government would set up a Men-Tsee-Khang, also known as Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute, in addition to a Buddhist University near the site.

“The site will not only attract tourists from within the country, but also from countries like Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Tibet, and other South-East Asian countries,” K Sudhan Reddy, special officer of Buddha Vanam project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Buddha Vanam
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp