DMA irked with TSMEPMA project directors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Municipal Administration Department expressed displeasure over functioning of certain Project Directors of Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA) for forwarding the proposals to sanction the Revolving Fund to several ineligible Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Slum Level Federation (SLFs) in certain districts.

Taking a serious view of the issue, the department has directed all the MEPMA Project Directors of all District Project Monitoring Units (DPMUs) and GHMC Urban Community Development (UCD) wing Project Director to verify the eligibility of SHGs, SLFs as well as of Area Level Federation (ALFs) before recommending them for release of Revolving Fund at their level before submitting to Mission Director of TSMEPMA. Proposals seeking funds for any ineligible SHGs, SLFs and ALFs received to the TSMEPMA office will be viewed seriously and appropriate action will be initiated against the concerned project directors of district as per the rules in force, the department said.

In this connection, Director of Telangana DMA, T K Sreedevi issued a circular recently, directing the project directors for proper verification of proposals before forwarding them to the head office for sanctioning of Revolving Fund.

It is the prime responsibility of the project director of concerned DPMU to check the eligibility of SHGs and SLFs before forwarding to the TSMEPMA head office, so as to release Revolving Fund to eligible SHGs and SLFs and also to avoid unnecessary delay, they added.