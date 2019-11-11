Home States Telangana

Errabelli unveils statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji

After unveiling a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Thorrur on Sunday, the minister said that the late freedom fighter had ignited the spirit of Telangana movement in everyone.

Published: 11th November 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji, who “fought for the cause of separate Telangana State” all his life. After unveiling a statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji at Thorrur on Sunday, the minister said that the late freedom fighter had ignited the spirit of Telangana movement in everyone.

“In fact, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party that spearheaded the statehood movement was launched at Jaladrushyam, Konda Laxman’s residence located on the banks of Hussainsagar near Secretariat in Hyderabad on April 27, 2001,” Errabelli said, adding that he himself was a close associate of Konda Laxman.

“Konda Laxman, who fought untiringly for Telangana until he became old, passed the statehood movement baton to K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said, referring to the key role played by Konda Laxman in the launch of TRS party.

Former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar and former chairperson of the Women Cooperative Finance Corporation Gundu Sudha Rani were among the prominent personalities present on the occasion.

