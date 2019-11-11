Home States Telangana

For sale: Credit, debit card details of Hyderabadis available online for Rs 2000

The five localities checked for on the site were Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Somajiguda, Begumpet, and Afzalgunj.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you thought your credit and debit card details are in safe hands, you’re probably wrong. Many websites offer such data, and one of them, accessed by Express, sells this information for anything between $5 and $30 (Rs 350-Rs 2,140) depending on whether the card is a Visa, Rupay, Mastercard and so on.

Cardholders’ locations are segregated based on pincodes, and a quick check for five localities of Hyderabad brought offers to buy data of at least 30,000 cards. This means more than one lakh Hyderabadis’ card details could well be up for grabs.

The five localities checked for on the site were Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Somajiguda, Begumpet, and Afzalgunj. Express is withholding the name of the website keeping public interest in mind.

The details displayed on the site included the type of card, expiry date, and price. The CVV is provided when one buys a card. Most cards are pegged at $30, and payments are accepted in bitcoin, which is untraceable.

What about OTP?
One would think most transactions require an OTP, thus providing ample security against fraudsters. But that is not the case, says security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia. “Hackers can use these cards on some international gateways that don’t require an OTP. Someone can make a transaction using just the card number, expiry date and CVV. Majority of them use these cards for online advertising websites.”

As for how the hackers get this confidential information, Rajaharia said, “The security infrastructure in our country’s retail chains is vulnerable. They add malicious card readers to ATMs and in retail stores. Many of these websites also leak financial data.”

Besides selling credit and debit card details, the website accessed by Express even provided tutorials on how to clone a card. Rajaharia urged the government to ban these types of websites.

When contacted, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said, “It is well known that the banking sector keeps facing malicious attacks. Since it is a pan-India issue, we will wait for the Central government to give us an advisory on the matter.” A few weeks ago, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told banks to ensure customers’ debit and credit card data were secure, and asked them to investigate reports that said details of 1.3 million accounts were available online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
credit card details debit card details
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp