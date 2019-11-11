ICAR DG bats for natural methods of pest control

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Central government is in the final stages of formulating guidelines for nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers, said Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), speaking at the inaugural function of 19th International Plant Protection Congress (IPPC) in the city.

Speaking regarding nuisance of the pest fall armyworm, which spread from one to 18 states across the country, prompting the Indian government to launch a comprehensive approach to tackling it, he stressed on the importance of bio-control measures. He said there was a need to balance pesticide use with natural methods of plant protection.

He said that such measures have led to identification of natural enemies of the pest in areas where pesticides were not used.

This year’s theme of the IPPC is ‘Crop Protection to Outsmart Climate Change for Food Security & Environmental Conservation’.