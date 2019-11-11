Home States Telangana

‘KCR afraid of responding to Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict’

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Laxman stated that though most of the leaders responded to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid verdict, Chandrasekhar Rao preferred to maintain silence.

BJP State president K Laxman makes a point during a media conference in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not responding to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, BJP State unit chief K Laxman wanted to know why the TRS chief is maintaining silence on the issue, when the entire nation is welcoming the decision.

“KCR does yagnas for his personal gains and claims to be bigger a Hindu than the BJP, and when such a historic verdict is pronounced on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, he prefers to maintain silence. Why is he not responding on the issue? Is he afraid of someone? he queried.

Criticising All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for expressing dissatisfaction over the verdict of Supreme Court, Laxman stated that the AIMIM chief has no respect for the Constitution and courts. “Asad never accepted or respected court’s verdict so we should not be surprised by his reaction,” he stated.

Stating that Owaisi is not able to digest that people of the country have accepted the SC verdict, the BJP chief alleged that the AIMIM chief does not want to the issue to be resolved and hence making provocative statements.  

Finding fault with Owaisi for asking Muslims to reject the five acres of land being offered for the construction of a mosque, Laxman stated that the AIMIM chief do not mind seeking land from the government for his hospital and medical colleges and when the SC is asking Uttar Pradesh government to offer land for the construction of a mosque he is terming it as a donation, which is very unfortunate.
“Asad is trying to provoke Muslims through his statements,” he alleged.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for resolving Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue amicably, Laxman stated that in the last six years Modi had resolved major issues which were pending for decades. “PM resolved Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, abrogated Article 370 and passed Triple Talak Bill. These three are a major achievements of Modi. This brings peace and prosperity in the country,” he said.

