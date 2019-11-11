‘Next level’: RTC JAC leaders to launch hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Encouraged by the response it received for ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest, the TSRTC JAC on Sunday announced fresh agitation programmes, including an indefinite hunger strike by JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy and co-convenors from November 12 at Indira Park Dharna Chowk.

The RTC JAC and the leaders of opposition parties, who held a meeting to discuss future course of action, also decided to stage protests in front of the residences of TRS ministers, MPs and MLAs on November 11 and to organise ‘sadak bandh’ (road closure) across the State and bring the vehicular traffic to a standstill on November 18.

They have also decided to bring to the notice of National Human Rights Commission and National Women’s Commission about lathi charge on women RTC workers, on November 13 and 14 respectively.

The JAC is also planning to setup a ‘Save RTC Fund’ to take the fight forward and help the RTC workers in need. They would also be organising photo exhibition of ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ and the lathi charge on RTC workers in all the districts in the State to expose the State government’s attitude towards the striking RTC workers.

Police provocation

The RTC JAC and the leaders of political parties condemned the lathi charge on agitators during ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme and accused the State government of trying to silence the voices of workers who are fighting for their rights.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy stated that he along with four co-convenors would undertake indefinite hunger strike in support of their demands. “We are planning to undertake a fast at Indira Park. If the government refuses to give permission, we will do it in the employees’ union office in Ramnagar,” Ashwathama Reddy said.

Strongly condemning lathi charge on agitators, he alleged that the police knowingly provoked the agitators and beat them up. “If the government had given us permission for Chalo Tank Bund for one hour, there would not be any violence as we would have registered protest and left the venue peacefully,” he claimed.

Refuting the allegation of City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar that Maoists participated in the Chalo Tank Bund rally, Ashwathama Reddy said that no Maoist members or sympathisers participated in the rally and that all the participants were RTC workers, students, trade union members and political party workers.

‘Time to take it to next level’

“The commissioner is trying to mislead the people by making false allegations,” he alleged. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that his party workers would take part in large numbers in all the agitation programmes of the TSRTC JAC.Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief M Kodandaram expressed the need to intensify the agitation to exert pressure on the government to accept the RTC worker’s demands.“Chalo Tank Bund rally has shaken the government. Time has come to take the agitation to next level,” he stated.BJP State unit chief K Laxman too condemned lathi charge on agitators and arrest of political leaders.

Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga said that on November 16 his organisation will conduct a meeting at Indira Park, which would be utilised to highlight the RTC workers issues.

CPM State secretary Thammineni Veerabhadram, CPI assistant secretary P Sambasiva Rao, former MP and BJP leader AP Jitender Reddy, veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao, TDP politburo member Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and Arunodaya Samskritika Samakhya founder Vimalakka were among a number of political leaders who participated in the meeting.

RTC driver attempts suicide in Kollapur, rescued

Nagarkurnool: In yet another suicide attempt by an RTC worker, a driver from the Kollapur depot threatened to commit suicide by climbing atop a GI tower in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday. According to Kollapur SI KMR Goud, the driver has been identified as Satya Reddy, a native of Goplapur village of Pentlavelli mandal. He climbed up a GI tower located beside the depot but fainted. The SI and the home guards rescued the driver and rushed him to the Kollapur Area Hospital. The driver is now in a stable condition, the SI said