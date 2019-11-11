Police to book people who created ‘unrest’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious note of the TSRTC JAC members and all party leaders barging onto the Tank Bund as part of Million March held on Saturday, the Hyderabad police have decided to register cases against them for violation of rules and causing unrest.

A day after the Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that some Maoist frontal organisations indulged in pelting stones at police during the protest, the police have collected CCTV footage and are trying to identify the miscreants in order to register the cases.

Police officials said that they have collected footage from the close circuit cameras installed at several places. “We have specific information about the miscreants and some unlawful, anti-social elements who mingled with the protesters and created unrest. Some persons have been identified. We will initiate action by registering cases,” police officials said.