‘Why Advani being tried if Babri Masjid was illegal?’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked why BJP leader LK Advani is being tried for the demolition of Babri Masjid, if the mosque was illegal. He also asked, if Babri Masjid was legal, then “how was Advani was getting the land”.

Addressing a public rally on the occasion of Milad unb Nabi late on Saturday night, Owaisi asked, “If a person demolishes your house and if you go to an arbitrator and he gives your house to the person who demolished it and tells you that you will be given an alternate land at some other place, how’d you feel?”

Owaisi also slammed those who criticised him for speaking against the judgment. He said he has a democratic right to not accept the Supreme Court verdict and claimed that Muslims were insulted by five-acre alternate land offer.

Meanwhile, Owaisi and several other Muslim religious leaders appealed to the community to maintain peace in wake of the SC’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title issue.

The meeting was also attended by Maulana Hussamuddin Sani Jaffar Pasha, Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari, Maulana Syed Nisar Hussain Agha, Murtuza Pasha Quadri, Maulana Muneeruddin, Hamed Mohammed Khan.

“Stay strong and united. We have to fight. The world is not ending here,” Owaisi.