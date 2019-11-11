‘Will complete Macharla line at the earliest’

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu on Sunday said that the Gadwal Macharla railway line would be completed at the earliest and that the project would be taken up with the help of the State and Central government funds.

He said that the first phase of the project between Gadwal and Raichur had been completed and that the second phase from Gadwal to Macharla would be completed soon. He also stated that public representatives from Nagarkurnool would meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao and urge him to release the funds at the earliest.