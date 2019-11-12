Fill Suryapet tanks with Godavari water: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to fill up the tanks in Suryapet, where there is an acute water problem, with water from Godavari. For the last 20 days, water from Godavari River has been diverted up to Suryapet.

The Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the situation with Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy and enquired on how the water flow was and how many days water supply was required. The Chief Minister said that since there was no problem with the availability of water, the government was ready to release water and fill the tanks in Suryapet for as many as days as required.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take up repairs of the canals immediately, for a smooth flow of water. Rao also spoke to Jagadish Reddy over phone and enquired about the progress. He told the Minister that there was plenty of water in Godavari and asked him to prepare an action plan to fill all the tanks. Rao also directed the officials to take up repairs to canal bunds in the ensuing summer and prepare the estimates for the repairs.

