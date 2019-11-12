Home States Telangana

Fill Suryapet tanks with Godavari water: Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take up repairs of the canals immediately, for a smooth flow of water.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to fill up the tanks in Suryapet, where there is an acute water problem, with water from Godavari.  For the last 20 days, water from Godavari River has been diverted up to Suryapet. 

The Chief Minister on Monday reviewed the situation with Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy and enquired on how the water flow was and how many days water supply was required. The Chief  Minister said that since there was no problem with the availability of  water, the government was ready to release water and fill the tanks in  Suryapet for as many as days as required. 

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to take up repairs of the canals immediately, for a smooth flow of water. Rao also spoke to Jagadish Reddy over phone and enquired about the progress. He told the Minister that there was plenty of water in Godavari and asked him to prepare an action plan to fill all the tanks. Rao also directed the officials to take up repairs to canal bunds in the ensuing summer and prepare the estimates for the repairs. 
 

TAGS
K Chandrashekhar Rao telangana water issue Suryapet water issue Godavari River
