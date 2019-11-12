Home States Telangana

'Humiliated' over being beaten up, tribal teen in Telangana hangs self

The headmaster had allegedly beaten up the victim, Payam Sai Kiran, also chided his mother and uncle, who is the school watchman.

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/NALGONDA : Humiliated  over being beaten up by the headmaster after he went to the Medaram temple and missed a week’s classes, a 13-year-old tribal boy hanged himself at Tribal Ashram High School in Koyagudem, Bhadradri. The headmaster had allegedly beaten up the victim, Payam Sai Kiran, also chided his mother and uncle, who is the school watchman. The boy also left a suicide note naming the headmaster as the cause of suicide. 

Meanwhile in Miryalguda, G Ramesh, 14, an SC Welfare Hostel student was found dead in Nagarjuna Sagar. His body was first discovered on November 6 in the left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar but identified only on Monday. After the victim’s parents alleged suicide due to harassment by warden, the in-charge collector suspended the warden, and ordered inquiry.

