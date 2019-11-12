Post repairs, Telangana's Mid Manair Reservoir to get water from Sripada Yellampalli Project

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR), which was under repair due to leakage in the bund structure, is finally set to receive flood water from the Sripada Yellampalli Project from Tuesday.

Engineer-in-chief G Anil Kumar said that around 4,000 cusecs of flood water would be released into the reservoir from the Yellampalli Project through Nandimedaram and Laxmipur pump houses. Irrigation authorities are confident that the new bund is stronger than the previous structure.

The 200-metre earth bund was re-laid after a leakage was discovered around one-and-a-half month ago. The leakage developed after 15 tmcft of water filled up MMR abruptly. The water had to be released downstream to avoid breaching the bund once again and a technical team was invited from New Delhi to start the repair works on the earth bund.

Even though the leakage was found at a depth of 200 meters, the repair work was carried out till a depth of 500 meters as a precautionary measure. A seven to 10 metre trench was dug and filled with block soil to strengthen the structure.