RTC cases will be decided on merit, not emotion: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the RTC-strike cases cannot be decided on emotion and sympathy, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday said they will now be decided on merit since the parties concerned have not come forward for negotiations.“The court cannot force the government or anyone to have negotiations... as the court has certain limitations.

There is no mechanism to declare the strike as illegal unless (the RTC management) approaches the court. Since nobody has approached the court, how will the court declare it illegal? Under which law can the strike be declared as illegal?” the bench asked the petitioners’ counsels.

“None of them (government, RTC and unions) have arrived at a solution. Hence, this court has decided to adjudicate... on merits. When a couple comes before the court with a matrimonial dispute, the court accords them ample time to go to the negotiating table and expects them to arrive at an amicable solution, failing which the court decides the issue based on merits... On the same lines, this court will decide the present issue.”

HC: How can we declare strike illegal?

Referring to the counter affidavit filed by the government on Sunday, the bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy said it did not call for it. The bench also appointed senior advocate Vidya Sagar as amicus curiae to assist the court on the issue.

After perusing the GO furnished by the petitioner’s counsel, PV Krishnaiah, who sought for the court to declare the strike as illegal, the bench said that as per the GO, the RTC is not an “essential service” under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1971, but is a “public utility service”. The bench asked the counsel under which law the court could declare the strike as illegal and at whose behest and whether the high court could go beyond its writ jurisdiction to declare the strike as illegal. The bench was not convinced with the submissions of the counsel on the issue.

As per Section 12 of the Industrial Disputes Act, the government has ample powers to refer the issue to the appropriate tribunal. None has the power to declare the strike as illegal, and it is for the labour court to adjudicate the issue, Sagar told the court.The bench posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.