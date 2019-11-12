Study to look into human factors of ATSEP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to minimise human errors by Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP), the International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association (IFATSEA) will conduct a study to identify factors that lead to untoward incidents on air. ATSEP is an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) term for technical staff involved with the creation and support of the ground-based electronic hardware and software systems used to support air navigation.

Speaking at the ATSEP Day celebrations here on Monday, B Senthilvel, Regional Director (IFATSEA) South Asia Pacific Region, said that a collaborative study on ‘Human Factors of ATSEP in India’ would be conducted soon to enhance the overall safety of aviation in the country.

He also said that the work pressure on ATSEP is also increasing. “The stressful work environment can lead to error-causing conditions. To ensure the effective capacity of airports, it is essential to look into factors such as work environment, age and technology,” he added. The survey will be done in phases.