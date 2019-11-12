Home States Telangana

Telangana not taking steps to check fees in private schools: Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Shabbir stated that though  the parents and opposition parties have been asking the government to regulate fees in private educational institution it was not taking any measures in that direction.

Published: 12th November 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the State government is not taking any measures to check school fees in private educational institutions, senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir stated that his party would collect 10 lakh signatures from people demanding the government to regulate school fees in private schools and submit it to Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan.

Speaking after paying homage to the first education minister of  the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 131st  birth anniversary  at Gandhi bhavan here on Monday,  Shabbir stated that though  the parents and opposition parties have been asking the government to regulate fees in private educational institution it was not taking any measures in that direction.

“We will request the Governor to direct the State government to regulate school fees as the private school managements were increasing it as per their  whims and fancies,” he stated. Coming down heavily  on the TRS government, he said, “Standard of education is falling ever since TRS has taken over reins in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammad Ali Shabbir Telangana Congress telangana school fees Tamilisai Soundrarajan
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp