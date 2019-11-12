Telangana not taking steps to check fees in private schools: Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the State government is not taking any measures to check school fees in private educational institutions, senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir stated that his party would collect 10 lakh signatures from people demanding the government to regulate school fees in private schools and submit it to Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan.

Speaking after paying homage to the first education minister of the country Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 131st birth anniversary at Gandhi bhavan here on Monday, Shabbir stated that though the parents and opposition parties have been asking the government to regulate fees in private educational institution it was not taking any measures in that direction.

“We will request the Governor to direct the State government to regulate school fees as the private school managements were increasing it as per their whims and fancies,” he stated. Coming down heavily on the TRS government, he said, “Standard of education is falling ever since TRS has taken over reins in the State.