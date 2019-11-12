Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC staff take protests to MLAs' doorstep

Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao said that the state government’s announcement to expedite the process of submission of PRC report is a ploy to keep the government employees away from the strike.

Published: 12th November 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 02:07 AM

TSRTC buses

TSRTC buses (File Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The TSRTC JAC leaders, along with the striking employees, on Monday thronged the gates of MLA Quarters and offices of several MLAs to register their protest against the government. They gathered at the offices and residences of several people’s representatives in places like Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Jubilee Hills and staged sit-ins demanding them to take their plea to the government. “You are the elected representatives of the people and not just members of a party.

Our welfare is your concern too. The MLAs must question the government and ensure that the negotiations take place,” said Thomas Reddy, RTC JAC leader. At some places, the RTC workers managed to meet the MLAs and also submitted memos of their demands.

One of the delegations met Health Minister Eatala Rajender. “We don’t know which direction the TSRTC strike is going in. You are well aware that our salaries are 19 per cent less than the government employees’. We demand justice as we too fought for Telangana statehood as you did,” one employee pleaded with the minister, the video of which went viral on social media.

KCR’s ‘PRC ploy’

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao said that the State government’s announcement to expedite the process of submission of Pay Revision Committee (PRC) report is a ploy to keep the government employees away from the RTC workers’ strike. He urged the employees not to fall prey to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s tricks which  are aimed at dividing them.

“Since the RTC workers are getting support from other employees, the CM is trying to keep them away from the strike. KCR is trying to use PRC to keep the government employees away from RTC strike. There is no guarantee he will give good packages to the employees. Be cautious about his intentions,” he  said.

To isolate RTC workers, KCR accepting demands of other depts: BJP

BJP national executive member N Indrasena Reddy on Monday said that with an aim to isolate the striking TSRTC workers, CM KCR is accepting the demands of employees of various government department. Indrasena Reddy said: “Ever since the RTC strike started, KCR has been fulfilling pending demands of various departments to keep them away from the strike.

The chief minister resolved the issues of power employees, he gave bonus to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees, the TNGOs leaders who were not given appointment by the chief minister for years, were called and assured that their demands will be met. Now he has announced that Pay Revision Committee (PRC) recommendations would be implemented soon, just to ensure that they do not join the RTC workers strike. The RTC strike has benefited employees of other government departments to a large extent.”

