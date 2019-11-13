Another TSRTC employee commits suicide as transport strike in Telangana enters 40th day

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: As the TSRTC employees' strike entered 40th day across the state of Telangana on Wednesday, one RTC driver, who was frustrated over the striking not coming to an end, committed suicide in Mahabubabad district.

The 45-years old A Naresh ended his life by consuming pesticide.

According to sources, Naresh died while on the way to Area Hospital in the town.

Naresh had 15 years of service in the TSRTC. He was from Yellampet village in Maripeda Mandal.

Learning about his death, the RTC employees and JAC leaders rushed at the Area hospital and raised slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.