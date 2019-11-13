BJP lacks clarity on Mission Bhagiratha: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards on the issue of Mission Bhagiratha scheme, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that there is contradiction in the stand taken by the BJP’s Central and State leadership on the issue.

While BJP State leadership is describing it as the biggest scam of the country, Union ministers are praising the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, Bhatti said.

Bhatti said that while BJP State unit chief K Laxman described Mission Bhagiratha as the biggest scam, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the scheme and spoke about implementing it in other states.

“The way the BJP leaders are taking different stands on Mission Bhagiratha scheme, it has become clear that the BJP and the TRS are hand-in-glove,” he alleged.