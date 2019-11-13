‘CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to soon lay foundation stone for gurudwara at Mokila’

Home States Telangana

KTR was speaking on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here on Tuesday.

A child looks on as devotees offer prayers to Guru Nanak during the Vishal Deewan; MAUD minister KT Rama Rao sporting a turban for the event, at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on Tuesday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would soon lay the foundation stone for the construction of a gurudwara at Mokila on the city outskirts.

KTR was speaking on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here on Tuesday. The MAUD minister assured that State government will soon clear all the long-pending issues of the Sikh brethren, including the regularisation of land in Sikh Chawni. The minister also released a booklet on the teachings of Guru Nanak in Telugu language on the occasion.

“Four years ago, when the chief minister participated in the Guru Nanak birth anniversary celebrations in Hyderabad, he announced a State holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanthi and then fulfilled the promise. When compared to the rest of the southern states, Telangana has always given the highest respect to its Sikh community,” the MAUD minister said.

Also attending the event was Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy who, on the occasion, recalled the sacrifices made by the Sikh community for the country and recalled the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor this year.

Meanwhile, the city celebrated the Prakash Utsav, birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak on Tuesday with nearly 28,000 devotees congregating at the Vishal Deewan at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally. After the congregation dispersed, the traditional Guru-Ka-Langar, free community food, was served to all the devotees.

