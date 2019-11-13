Eight good samaritans help tribal mandal go plastic-free

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The saying goes, a few good men can change the world and a group of eight friends-cum-social workers of Kamepalli mandal are out to prove the same. Acting as role models for those interested in doing social service, this group of graduates and post-graduates has been working with the largely illiterate population of the agency area and spreading awareness about environment, health, sanitation, and illicit liquor.

Chilumula Ramesh, Chagarla Anjali, Shaik Khaja, A Siva, M Mohan Rao, Patibandla Prasad, U Umarani and Bhukya Devi, first worked together in the field of adult education as coordinators in the mandal from 2010 to 2018. After the department was closed, they all began social service in the mandal voluntarily, bearing all the expenses from their savings.

Speaking to Express, the team leader, Ramesh said, “People living in agency villages are not aware about fevers, sanitation, education and health. Our team started work from the tribal villages and have now reached the mandal headquarters.” So far, the team has succeeded in sending about 62 dropouts back to school.