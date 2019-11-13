Maharashtra political tussle is a game, says Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hours before President’s rule was imposed in Maharashtra, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, when asked about the issue, said that the move would benefit the BJP since they were in power at the Centre. “Everyone in Maharashtra knows what the verdict is. If that verdict is circumvented and President’s rule is imposed, then it would send a very bad message,” Owaisi said here on Tuesday.

He termed the political tussle in Maharashtra as a ‘game’. Referring to the proposed alliances between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, Owaisi said, “Pehle nikaah toh hone do, phir beta ya beti ki baat karenge” (Let the marriage happen first, then we will talk about a son or a daughter).

Meanwhile, #IAmAsadOwaisi was trending on Twitter on Tuesday, with many voicing their support for the AIMIM chief after a case was registered against him for his alleged hate speech following the SC verdict on Ayodhya issue. By evening there was another hashtag, #antinational_Owaisi, that was trending — this one against Owaisi.