‘Mastermind’ of wine shop robbery traced to Pune

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The son of a security guard employed at a commercial building in Himayatnagar was allegedly involved in the wine shop theft that was reported on Monday. The police reportedly traced the accused to Pune and are preparing a team to nab him. On Monday, when the wine shop owner Manmeet Singh Bagga opened his shop located on Street No. 5 of Himayatnagar, he found that his locker was broken and that Rs 18 lakh was stolen from it. The thieves got in by drilling a hole on the rear wall of the shop.

“After verifying the CCTV footage, we strongly suspect that the watchman’s son is involved in the case. His mobile phone is switched off. However, we have traced him and a few others to Pune,” an investigation official said. It appears that the gang has been conspiring to loot the cash for a while now. The wine shop owner did not deposit the cash from Friday in bank considering the weekend ahead. Upon learning about this, the accused executed their plan on Sunday.