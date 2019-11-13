Home States Telangana

No fresh survey conducted on impact of Polavaram

Survey was based on SPF and not PMF, as demanded by Telangana government.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has not carried out a fresh survey on the impact of the backwaters as demanded by the Telangana government. The PPA carried out only a preliminary survey.  The PPA officials recently told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that they had carried out the environmental impact assessment survey and submitted the report to the Telangana government.

However, the sources in the Telangana Irrigation Department said that the PPA submitted only the initial survey report and did not carry out any fresh impact assessment as demanded by the Telangana government. According to officials of the Irrigation Department, the PPA carried out a survey assuming that the flood discharge at Polavaram would be around 35 lakh cusecs. The survey was carried out as per the Indian Standard (IS) Code. In the IS Code, the survey could be based either on the standard probable flood (SPF) or on the probable maximum flood (PMF). The PPA carried out the SPF survey, the official sources said.  

They added that TS wanted the PPA to carry out the survey on the impact of backwaters considering the PMF. The Odisha government too demanded the same assuming that the maximum flood discharge would be around 55 lakh cusecs. The TS government filed a case in the Supreme Court demanding a survey based on the PMF. At the PMF, the floodwater discharge at Polavaram would be over 50 lakh cusecs, the irrigation officials explained.

They pointed out that even if the flood discharge is 35 lakh cusecs, the backwaters at Bhadrachalam would be huge on all 365 days of the year. The first warning at Bhadrachalam barrage would be issued when the water level touches 43 feet. Once the Polavaram is completed, the water level at Bhadrachalam would be more than 43 feet round the year. So the first warning would be in force at Bhadrachalam throughout the year, they said.

Once the flood discharge is 50 lakh cusecs, it will pose grave danger to Bhadrachalam temple and Singareni Collieries, sources said. There is every possibility of submergence of around 200 villages. The issue was raised by BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy before NGT recently.

At that time, the NGT asked the PPA authorities to carry out a survey. The PPA officials said that the survey was completed and a copy of the report submitted to both the AP and TS governments. But the fact is that the survey was based on SPF and not on PMF, as demanded by the TS government. The TS officials would convey the same to the NGT and also to the Supreme Court during the next hearings, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polavaram Project Authority Telangana government National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp