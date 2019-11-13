Home States Telangana

Post repairs, MMR gets water from Yellampally

Engineering authorities, who resumed the filling of MMR, said that in the initial phase, the reservoir would get 10 tmcft water.

Water from Gayatri pump house fills up MMR, in Karimnagar on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: First time since the completion of repair works at the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR), water from Sripada Yellampalli project was brought to the former via Nandi Medaram and Laxmipur pump houses on Tuesday.

Engineering authorities, who resumed the filling of MMR, said that in the initial phase, the reservoir would get 10 tmcft water. This would be gradually increased until the project reaches its full capacity at 25.837 tmcft, said engineer-in-chief  G Anil Kumar.

It may be recalled that a leakage was detected in the reservoir’s earth bund about a month and a half ago. Officials then initiated the repair works and stopped water from flowing into the reservoir to avoid any breaches.

When officials were confident that the bund was fit to take in more pressure, they released water from Gayatri pump house to Laxmipur. At Gayatri pump house, as many as four pumps are discharging about 3,200 cusecs of waters into MMR’s flood canal.

Further, as of Tuesday morning, about 12,404 cusecs of water was released into the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) from MMR and SRSP canals. 

