Three drown while taking a holy dip on Kartika Pournami

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic mishap, three youngsters drowned in a stream while they were taking a bath on Kartika Pournami in Varagolu village on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Kante Nikhil, 18, Kuna Prashanth, 20 and P Vara Prasad, 20.

According to Husnabad ACP S Mahender, seven youngsters from the same village got to Moyi Tummeda Wagu, the stream, on the outskirts of the village at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Nikhil, Prashanth and Prasad were a little ahead in the water than the others. The ACP said of the seven, only one knew how to swim.

About an hour later, the bodies of the youth were fished out of the stream. Husnabad MLA O Satish Kumar and senior police officials got to the spot upon learning about the incident. Nikhil was an Intermediate second year student, Prashanth was pursuing pharmacy and Vara Prasad had completed B Tech.