Top Maoist couple arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A top Maoist couple Narla Ravi Sharma and Bellapu Anuradha, who were taking shelter in the city were arrested by Rachakonda police on Tuesday. Police seized incriminating Maoist literature and three laptops, pen drives and memory cards and correspondence with the Maoists, from their house at Mansoorabad, where they have been staying since June this year.

Sharma was considered to be an expert in military tactics in the Maoist circles.Police said that the couple were associated with Maoist activities in the State while staying in the city and are involved in several unlawful activities.

Based on the evidence, a case under Sections 120(B) R/W 34 IPC & Sec 10, 13, 18, 18(B) &20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 & Sec 8(1)(2) of Telangana State Public Security Act, 2012 was registered against them and they were arrested.

The seizure of large quantity of literature and digital gadgets from his house authenticate that he was a hardcore Maoist. The analysis of incriminating literature and digital data seized will further substantiate the charges levelled against him, police said.

Sharma alias Rahul hailing from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana graduated from Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, Hyderabad in 1986. He came into contact with Mekala Damodar Reddy alias Madan, a Divisional Committee Secretary of CPI(ML) PWG and worked as coordinator in the twin cities. He was elected as general secretary, Hyderabad City Radical Students Union (RSU). In 1988, he was arrested in two cases booked in Saidabad and Mirchowk police stations and was released on bail. In 1992-93, he worked in the Central Research Institute of Dry land Agriculture (CRIDA) here.

About his underground activities, the police said in 1998, he was sent to Bihar and Jharkhand where he took active part in the merger process of the PWG with CPI-ML-PU. A year later, he worked as Zonal Committee Member at Palamu of Jharkhand.