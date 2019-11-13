Home States Telangana

Top Maoist couple arrested in Hyderabad

Sharma was considered to be an expert in military tactics in the Maoist circles.

Published: 13th November 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bellapu Anuradha and Ravi Sharma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A top Maoist couple Narla Ravi Sharma and Bellapu Anuradha, who were taking shelter in the city were arrested by Rachakonda police on Tuesday. Police seized  incriminating Maoist literature and three laptops, pen drives and memory cards and correspondence with the Maoists, from their house at  Mansoorabad, where they have been staying since June this year.

Sharma was considered to be an expert in military tactics in the Maoist circles.Police said that the couple were associated with Maoist activities in the State while staying in the city and are involved in several unlawful activities.

Based on the evidence, a case under Sections 120(B) R/W 34 IPC & Sec 10, 13, 18, 18(B) &20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 & Sec 8(1)(2) of Telangana State Public Security Act, 2012 was registered against them and they were arrested.

The seizure of large quantity of literature and digital gadgets from his house authenticate that he was a hardcore Maoist. The analysis of incriminating literature and digital data seized will further substantiate the charges levelled against him, police said.

Sharma alias Rahul hailing from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana graduated from Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, Hyderabad in 1986. He came into contact with Mekala Damodar Reddy alias Madan,  a Divisional Committee Secretary of CPI(ML) PWG and worked as coordinator in the twin cities. He was elected as general secretary, Hyderabad City Radical Students Union (RSU). In 1988, he was arrested in two cases booked in Saidabad and Mirchowk police stations and was released on bail.  In 1992-93, he worked in the Central Research Institute of Dry land Agriculture (CRIDA) here.
About his underground activities, the police said in 1998, he was sent to Bihar and Jharkhand where he took active part in the merger process of the PWG with CPI-ML-PU. A year later, he worked as Zonal Committee Member at Palamu of Jharkhand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maoist Maoist couple
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp