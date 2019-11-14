Home States Telangana

Actor Rajashekar survives crash on ORR, liquor found in car

One person travelling with him too managed to escape with minor injuries. The car they were in was said to be speeding.

The car was said to be speeding at about 180 kmph before the crash. It rammed the divider and was flung to the other side of the road. The actor suffered minor injuries.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tollywood actor Dr Rajashekar escaped from the jaws of death after his Mercedes-Benz rammed a road divider and overturned at Pedda Golconda on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Actor Rajashekar’s Mercedes-Benz 

A full and an empty liquor bottle and disposable glasses were reportedly found in the vehicle, raising doubts as to whether the driver (it is not known who was at the wheel) was under the influence of alcohol.

The bottle’s lid was found on the front seat, indicating that it may have been opened in the car.

The vehicle, which was moving towards Appa Junction, rammed the divider and was flung to the other side of the road. Rajashekar’s wife Jeevitha, however, attributed the crash to multiple tyres bursting.

She said her husband was returning from Ramoji Film City when the mishap occurred and got home with help from a passerby.

The cause of the accident was speeding and negligence, the police said, adding that the vehicle entered ORR through the Pedda Amberpet entry point at 12.49 am. Rumours are rife that the car was travelling at 180 kmph.

Rajashekar left before we reached crash spot: Cops

“The accident took place around 1:20 am, 2 km beyond the toll plaza. One of the two called 100, but they left before our teams reached the spot,” said R Venkatesh, Shamshabad inspector. He added that a case has been registered under Section 279 of the IPC (rash driving or riding on a public way). The vehicle, registered under Rajashekar’s name, had three pending challans for speeding and dangerous driving, the police said. 

On Wednesday, Rajashekar released a video stating that he is safe. “I escaped without any major injuries. However, I have body pain as my car somersaulted,” he said. About two years ago, he had a similar accident when his car crashed into another vehicle on the PV Express Highway.

