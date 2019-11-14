Home States Telangana

‘NTR was toppled by his own MLAs, KCR too could face the same fate’: K Laxman

According to him, the graph of Chandrasekhar Rao in the second term has started falling as his government is marred with a series of problems.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, K Laxman

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People’s resentment against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s misgovernance and autocratic rule is providing an atmosphere for the BJP to grow in Telangana, according to the saffron party’s State unit chief K Laxman. In an informal chat with the media here on Wednesday, Laxman claimed that in the past the BJP could not grow in the State due to domination of regional parties. 

“But now the situation has changed. People are rejecting the family rule of regional parties and slowly moving towards the national parties like BJP. In 1983, BJP could not grow as TDP was using Telugu pride as a sentiment to attract people towards it. TRS, which was formed in 2001, too used Telangana sentiment to lure people. This also affected the BJP’s prospects in the State. But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the reins of the party, the situation has changed and now people are looking towards BJP for development,” he claimed.

Laxman also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is under the impression that he could do anything as he has majority in the Assembly, but he is forgetting that the day people start opposing him he would be thrown out of power. “Strength in Assembly does not guarantee continuation in power. Former chief minister NT Rama Rao was in much stronger position than KCR, but his government was toppled by his own party MLAs. Similar thing could happen to KCR too, who knows,” he said. 

According to him, the graph of Chandrasekhar Rao in the second term has started falling as his government is marred with a series of problems. “The CM failed to provide new jobs. There is no new scheme for common man and the financial situation of the State is very bad. Employees and workers have started raising voice against him. There is total chaos in the State. KCR has lost grip over the administration,” he claimed. 

The BJP leader claimed that a few TRS MLAs are in touch with the saffron party and “an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time”. “People have given the TRS a mandate for five years, BJP expects it to complete tenure,” he quipped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana K Laxman
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp