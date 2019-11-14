‘NTR was toppled by his own MLAs, KCR too could face the same fate’: K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People’s resentment against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s misgovernance and autocratic rule is providing an atmosphere for the BJP to grow in Telangana, according to the saffron party’s State unit chief K Laxman. In an informal chat with the media here on Wednesday, Laxman claimed that in the past the BJP could not grow in the State due to domination of regional parties.

“But now the situation has changed. People are rejecting the family rule of regional parties and slowly moving towards the national parties like BJP. In 1983, BJP could not grow as TDP was using Telugu pride as a sentiment to attract people towards it. TRS, which was formed in 2001, too used Telangana sentiment to lure people. This also affected the BJP’s prospects in the State. But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the reins of the party, the situation has changed and now people are looking towards BJP for development,” he claimed.

Laxman also said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is under the impression that he could do anything as he has majority in the Assembly, but he is forgetting that the day people start opposing him he would be thrown out of power. “Strength in Assembly does not guarantee continuation in power. Former chief minister NT Rama Rao was in much stronger position than KCR, but his government was toppled by his own party MLAs. Similar thing could happen to KCR too, who knows,” he said.

According to him, the graph of Chandrasekhar Rao in the second term has started falling as his government is marred with a series of problems. “The CM failed to provide new jobs. There is no new scheme for common man and the financial situation of the State is very bad. Employees and workers have started raising voice against him. There is total chaos in the State. KCR has lost grip over the administration,” he claimed.

The BJP leader claimed that a few TRS MLAs are in touch with the saffron party and “an appropriate decision would be taken at the right time”. “People have given the TRS a mandate for five years, BJP expects it to complete tenure,” he quipped.