Railways’ priority is to save loco pilot: Piyush Goyal

According to well-placed sources, Goyal has made it explicitly clear that no stone should be left unturned to aid in the speedy recovery of the loco pilot. 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal seems to have taken a special interest in loco pilot L Chandrashekar who injured in the MMTS-Hundry Express collision at Kacheguda station on Monday. According to well-placed sources, Goyal has made it explicitly clear that no stone should be left unturned to aid in the speedy recovery of the loco pilot. 

A railway official who was at the spot during the rescue operation recalled, “While the safety of all the passengers had been ensured, a bigger challenge was waiting to unfold. It was noticed that the loco pilot of the MMTS train was trapped in the mangled remains of the motorman’s cabin of the MMTS train which bore the maximum impact on collision.” 

“The Railway Minister stressed that the life of the loco pilot matters most and every effort should be made to extricate him safely within the least possible time. The team of doctors and paramedics from the Railways made herculean efforts to reach him and with the help of rescue personnel, locate the forearm of the trapped loco pilot, only to find that his pulse was very feeble.” Another official said, “Finally hopes rose late in the evening when the rescue personnel were able to reach and feel the trapped loco pilot. 

The moment the information reached the Railway Minister, we were asked to solely concentrate on medical treatment that would be provided to him.”  One Railway official said: “We have specific instructions to do whatever is humanly possible to save him, regardless whether he was responsible for the accident or not. What matters to us is his life. We will provide him the best medical care available.”

Probe panel speaks to passengers, witnesses

The inquiry committee set up by the Department of Rail Safety, Ministry of Civil Aviation, to investigate the Kacheguda accident launched its initial probe on Wednesday. The committee, chaired by Ram Kripal, called upon public witnesses and passengers to provide their version of the events. Five passengers of the MMTS train turned up for the meeting and gave statements

