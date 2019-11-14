Retail inflation zooms to 4.62 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s as if dismal economic indicators have lined up to upstage each other. The latest disappointing data set is retail inflation, which surged to 4.62% in October, breaching RBI’s mandated medium-term 4% target for the first time in 15 months. It was 3.99% in September and 3.38% in October 2018. The spike was due to high food prices, which shot up 7.89% from 5.11% the previous month. Though the rise is seasonal and due to low base effect (food inflation last year was negative at 0.86%), it should put the central bank on a policy tightening course.

Many believe prices will rise at least till March 2020. But experts say weak economic growth concerns outweigh rising inflation pangs and will compel the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee to further cut rates.

‘Growth concerns more important’

“Growth concerns have become far more important than inflation in the current context. We expect growth in Q2 FY20 to come in at 4.5%,” said Anagha Deodhar, economist, ICICI Securities