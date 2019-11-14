Home States Telangana

Safety guidelines issued for Telangana revenue offices

In the wake of tahsildar’s murder, CCLA proposes CCTV cameras, separate entry and exit points, and specific visiting hours  

Published: 14th November 2019 09:41 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the recent murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy, the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) issued certain guidelines to be followed at tahsildars’ offices in the State. Security arrangements at all revenue offices will be made with the assistance of the police department immediately. Necessary modifications will also be made to tahsildars’ chambers/court halls to reflect the ambience of the Magistrate. 

In its circular, the CCLA directed District Collectors to ensure a provision for separate entry and exit points at tahsildars’ offices. Provisions will be made for installing fire-fighting equipment and CCTV cameras inside the revenue offices. Specific timings will also be allotted as visiting hours for the public. District Collectors have also been asked to assess and report the requirements of infrastructure in the revenue offices and provide basic amenities to the newly-formed collectorates/divisions/mandals.

The CCLA also proposed to impart training to revenue staff and officers at district training centres on executive magistracy and on other important laws. District Collectors are directed to follow these guidelines scrupulously and submit the compliance report to the CCLA, according to the circular.
Farmer arrives at tahsildar’s office with bottle of petrolTension prevailed at the Kalher tahsildar office in Narayankhed Assembly constituency on Wednesday after a farmer, G Sailu, entered the office with a bottle of petrol. 

The farmer had been repeatedly making rounds to the revenue office for resolving a land issue. On Wednesday evening, Sailu arrived at the Kalher tahsildar office as usual, but this time with a bottle of petrol in his hand. After entering the office, he went straight to the cabin of Mahavevpur VRO and Kalher mandal revenue inspector. However, soon after the people and revenue staff asked him to keep the petrol bottle down, Sailu did so. 

According to Kalher Sub-inspector (SI) D Anil, G Sailu had an issue pertaining to a plot with another person, Ch Sailu, from Mahadevpally village under Kalher mandal. However, revenue officials had solved a major part of the issue and only the boundary-related confusion was left to be resolved, the SI said. 
As soon as people noticed him with a petrol bottle, officilas came out to pacify him and assure that the issue would be taken care of. 

