Sridhar Babu irked by SCCL management

HYDERABAD: Furious at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management not inviting him for a review meeting conducted by the company, Manthani Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday lodged a breach of privilege complaint with the Assembly Speaker.

The MLA submitted the complaint letter at the Speaker office.

Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint letter, Sridhar Babu stated that recently the SCCL management held a review meeting with local MPs and MLAs, but he was not invited, which amounts to violation of protocol.

He alleged that as per protocol the local MLA has to be invited for the meeting, but the management failed to so.

“I wanted to raise several issues related to Singareni employees, but I was denied that opportunity. I want to know the reason behind not inviting me for the meeting,” he said.