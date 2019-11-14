Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan holds discussion on state health crisis 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan met the management of private hospitals, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, to discuss the health crisis that is plaguing the State and how healthcare professionals can contribute in solving the issue.

Various issues, including sanitation, dengue and introduction of new vaccines, were discussed during the meeting.

Dr C Sairam, senior oncologist, who attended the meeting, said, “We spoke about the Arogyasri scheme and how it can be bettered in comparison to the Central government health schemes. The meeting was incredibly fruitful and stakeholders in the industry were able to put forward their concerns.”