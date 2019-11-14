Home States Telangana

‘TNGOs, TGOs should support TSRTC strike’: Jayaprakash Reddy

Finding fault with the leaders of TNGOs and TGOs for not coming forward to support the striking TSRTC employees, Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy stated that TNGO

Published: 14th November 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the leaders of TNGOs and TGOs for not coming forward to support the striking TSRTC employees, Sangareddy Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy stated that TNGO and TGO leaders should stop supporting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s decisions and extend support to the striking corporation workers.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Jagga Reddy alleged that the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) and Telangana Gazetted Officers (TGOs) leaders were not issuing any statement in favour of RTC workers and maintaining silence on the issue.  

“It is not correct on part of these leaders to maintain silence on the issue. As government employees’ union leaders they should come in support of the RTC workers,” he said.  

