Trainee civil servants turn chefs, vendors for a day

They didn’t just dish out mouth-watering delicacies, but also sold them instantly.

Published: 14th November 2019 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 10:14 AM

Trainee civil servants make dosas at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Trainee civil servants make dosas at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad on Wednesday

By  VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: They didn’t just dish out mouth-watering delicacies, but also sold them instantly. Not to be mistaken for roadside idli and bajji vendors, these would-be district collectors and secretaries got down to business, quite literally, as part of a fun event at the MCR HRD Institute on Wednesday.

Representing 23 states and 15 services, these trainee civil servants set up stalls offering a variety of favourites, including fish curry and jal mudhi from the Eastern Zone, gajrela and matar kulcha from the Western Zone, Punjabi lassi and dal kabab with parantha from the Northern Zone, and masala dosa and onion uttapam from the Southern Zone.

The event — FETE-the Mela — saw them discern unique needs of customers and offer them innovative products and services, all with a well-planned marketing strategy. This was part of their training for good governance.

Putting business theories into practice, they succeeded in generating a profit, which they donated to an NGO.

Future IAS officers mix fun & lessons

Apart from food, the stalls offered an array of exciting games and activities such as Jalli Kattu, Smash the Rat, among others, to keep guests engaged and entertained. The fest also saw the trainee civil servants dance to the tunes of Bollywood hit numbers.

MCR HRD Institute director-general and special chief secretary BP Acharya congratulated the trainee civil servants, saying they proved that they not only could crack the world’s toughest exam, but also had multiple talents to conceptualise and execute business projects.

“Most importantly, by helping each other in making the event a grand success, the trainee civil servants exhibited exceptionally-rich interpersonal skills,” Acharya said.

‘Platform to learn good governance’

The fest provided a chance to learn good governance, trainee civil servants said, adding that it was something “no textbook can teach”

