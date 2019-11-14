TS to tap AIBP funds for Kaleshwaram project

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to tap Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) funds for the next phase of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). With the hopes of Kaleshwaram getting the national project status and the Central assistance fading, the Irrigation officials are planning to tap the AIBP funds.

“The State government has proposed to include Kaleshwaram project under AIBP scheme,” sources said. A proposal has been sent to the Central Water Commission to this effect. Once Kaleshwaram gets the investment clearance from the Centre, the Irrigation department would finalise the source of funding, an official of the Irrigation Department said.

The State government had spent Rs 47,811.06 crore up to April 2019 on the construction of Kaleshwaram. Which is 59.62 per cent of the total cost.

The Kaleshwaram is expected to be completed during 2022-23. The balance expenditure in next four years will be around Rs 32,381 crore. To meet this expenditure, the Irrigation officials have proposed to tap the AIBP funds. Kaleshwaram project was cleared at the 136th TAC meeting at an estimated cost of Rs 80,190.46 crore at 2015-16 prices.

The ultimate irrigation potential of the project is 15 lakh hectares, which includes 7,38,851 hectares of new ayacut and also 7,62,028 hectares of stabilisation of existing ayacut.

However, no irrigation potential was created till date, according to sources.Though the Central government is not according national status to irrigation projects, the Centre has been releasing funds under AIBP for the irrigation projects.

As many as 11 irrigation projects in Telangana received funds from AIBP. Four major irrigation projects and seven minor irrigation projects got the Central assistance of Rs 4,156.19 crore till date.

The original approved cost of these projects under AIBP in 2005-06 was Rs 11,485.46 crore. The revised cost of these 11 projects was Rs 21,683.14 crore.

The overall expenditure incurred up to September, 2019 on these projects was Rs 18,214.02 crore. Of the 11 projects, Gollavaru, Mathadivagu and Ralivagu were completed.

The ultimate irrigation potential to be created under these 11 projects is 6,3,042 hectares. The irrigation potential created till date is 3,29,430 hectares.

As the fund flow from AIBP is substantially good, the Irrigation Department is planning to send a fresh proposal from the State for AIBP funds for Kaleshwaram, once it gets the investment clearance, sources said.