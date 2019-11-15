1,507 km roads in Telangana undergo BT renewal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Roads and Building (R&B) department has undertaken Bitumen Tar (BT) renewal works on 1,507 km of roads in Telangana, that were damaged during the recent South-West monsoon.

“The rain wreaked havoc on the roads across the State this year. We are seeing this kind of damage after 20 years,” said Ravinder Rao, engineer-in-chief of the State R&B Department.

Every year, during monsoon, nearly 1,000 kms of roads are damaged in the State. According to officials, the department, during this monsoon, was prepared to take up small pothole repair works immediately in all the districts.

“But the extent of road damage in some places requires BT renewal. Since it is affecting the traffic movement, we have decided to take up BT renewal works across 1,507 km of road in the State,” he said.

The BT renewal work is under progress and is expected to be completed by December, added Ravinder Rao. The R&B Department manages 27,512 km of roads across the State.