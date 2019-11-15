Cops guard Yadagirigutta tahsildar office

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: The Yadagirigutta tahsildar’s office on Thursday received police protection in the wake of the chilling murder of Abdullapurmet tahsildar Ch Vijaya Reddy last week.

Stating that the lands in Yadagirigutta have appreciated significantly, ever since the state government’s works to develop the town, tahsildar D Ganesh Naik had sought protection from the Rachakonda police.

In the wake of the tahsildar’s murder by a farmer who was frustrated over delay in settling a land dispute, several tahsildars in the district have sought protection.

The two police constables posted at the MRO’s office in Yadagirigutta joined duty on Thursday.