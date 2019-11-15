Gutha wants a book on protocol

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lamenting the fact that the officials sometimes fail to follow the protocol, leading to the people’s representatives feeling insulted, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy asked the officials to prepare a protocol book.

While addressing the first meeting of the Committee of Privileges here on Thursday, Sukhender Reddy said that that the existing protocol rules were prepared in the combined Andhra Pradesh and suggested that fresh rules be prepared for Telangana while advising the officials to publish a book on protocol.

It is very sad that some officials in the districts are unaware of the privileges of Council chairman, vice-chairman and the MLCs.

The protocol privileges are not being extended to MLCs elected from the local bodies, teachers and graduates segments.

That is the reason the elected representatives are feeling being insulted, he said. Committee of Privileges chairman Neti Vidyasagar and other members were present