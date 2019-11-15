Home States Telangana

Jagga asks Sonia for chance to lead TPCC

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold a meeting of general secretaries, secretaries, PCC presidents and leaders of CLPs in Delhi on November 16.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With reports emerging that the Congress leadership has taken the decision to appoint a new PCC chief, replacing incumbent N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, urging them to consider his candidature.  

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will hold a meeting of general secretaries, secretaries, PCC presidents and leaders of CLPs in Delhi on November 16. In his letter, Jagga Reddy assured the party chief that given the opportunity he would revive the party in the State. 

“Kindly give me one chance to head the party. I will prove my mettle and bring the party to power in the State. I will also see that party wins at least 10 Lok Sabha seats in the State,” he stated.  

Interestingly, Jagga Reddy even mentioned about his stint with RSS and how he became a councillor on BJP ticket at the age of 19 years and municipal chairman at the age of 24.

He also mentioned about the cases pending against him, including a fake passports case. The three-time MLA also mentioned about his family background, his love marriage and student’s life. 

