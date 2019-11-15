Home States Telangana

KTR to brief TRS MPs on issues to be taken up in Parliament

Though KCR is supposed to attend Friday’s meeting, he had to change his schedule as he is busy with other engagements, including talks with officials on the RTC strike

Published: 15th November 2019 11:49 AM

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS working president and IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will brief the party MPs on the issues to be taken up by them in both Houses of the Parliament, during the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting to be held at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

The meeting will be chaired by TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao. 

The winter session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on November 18.  

Though TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is supposed to attend the meeting, he changed his schedule as he is busy with other engagements, including talks with officials on the ongoing RTC strike. 

According to sources, the Higher Education Bill, which is likely to be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament, will be one of the points to be discussed during the meeting.

Once the new Bill is adopted, foreign universities will be allowed to enter the country. The TRS is in favour of the Bill.

The State government has been trying to get some foreign universities, especially top class varsities from the USA, establish their branches in the State.

Recently, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar held discussions with officials in USA and also enquired about the best universities in the USA. The TRS MPs are likely to support the Education Bill in the session. 

It may be recalled that the TRS supported RTI Bill in the last session of the Parliament. The TRS MPs also sided with the BJP government on scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and they also helped the BJP government by abstaining from voting on Triple Talaq Bill. 

However, when it comes to the interests of the State, the TRS MPs may oppose the BJP government in the House for not helping the State.

The reaction of TRS MPs would be issue-based. The TRS MPs may demand implementation of the pending assurances of the AP Reorganisation Act, like setting up of a Railway coach factory in Khazipet, the due share of taxes in GST and funds for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

