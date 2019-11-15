Home States Telangana

‘Most TRS leaders are feeling insulted’: K Laxman

BJP State unit chief K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister KCR in an attempt to isolate the RTC workers was using the tactics to keep the government employees’ unions away from the strike.

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s assurance of all help to the revenue employees is a conspiracy to keep them away from the TSRTC workers’ strike, BJP State unit chief K Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in an attempt to isolate the RTC workers was using the tactics to keep the government employees’ unions away from the strike.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Laxman stated that even the government announcing the implementation of Pay Revision Committee is a ploy to keep the government employees stay away from the ongoing RTC strike.  “CM instead of resolving the issue is looking for strategies to foil the RTC worker’s strike,” he said.

Claiming that a large number of TRS leaders are not happy with the way Chandrasekhar Rao is running the administration, he alleged that “most of the TRS leaders are in pain and feeling insulted due to the attitude of the party leadership”.

“The way things are moving in the State, even the ruling party leaders are feeling bad. They are feeling suffocated in the party as they do not have freedom.”

