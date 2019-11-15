National biodiversity authority reminds Telangana of NGT deadline

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has written to chief secretaries of various states, including the Chief Secretary of Telangana, SK Joshi, to conduct a monthly review meeting on the compliance of National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) recent directions.

As per the NGT directions, the Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) is required to constitute Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) and prepare People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBR), in accordance with the Biological Diversity Rules at the local body-level by January 31, 2020.

The NBA has also requested the CS to furnish a report on the status of compliance by December 1, 2019 so that it can submit a compliance report to the NGT in the matter.

The TSBB has also been given the option to submit a proposal to be considered for funding under the National Mission on Biodiversity and Human Well Being (NMBHWB) by showcasing strengthening of its capacities to constitute BMCs and prepare of PBRs.

It may be mentioned here that of the 12,772 gram panchayats (GP) in the state, BMCs have been set up only for 3,411 and PBRs prepared for only 213 GPs.

In this regard, TSBB may also submit a justification in case it wants an extension on the deadline set by the NGT.

In the directions issued earlier this year, NGT had warned that all states flouting the guidelines would be liable to pay a penalty of `10 lakh per month to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).