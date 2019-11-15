No TRS MLA is  in touch with  BJP, says Karne 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government Whip and MLC Karne Prabhakar alleged that the State BJP leaders are indulging in wicked politics. Reacting to BJP State president K Laxman’s claim that several TRS MLAs are in touch with the BJP, Prabhkar on Thursday said no TRS MLAs is in touch with the BJP.

“In fact, the Union ministers are in touch with the TRS government,” he said.

Prabhakar said that the Union ministers, who have been visiting the State, were studying the schemes being implemented by the TRS government.

The Central ministers are contemplating how to implement the TRS schemes across the country, Prabhakar claimed.

The State BJP leaders should learn how to pursue constructive politics in the State, Prabhakar said. All the TRS leaders are with KCR and they would not leave the party to join BJP, Prabhakar said.