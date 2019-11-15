Skill training programme for unemployed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to provide skill training to unemployed youth, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) has proposed a special nine-course training programme in Hyderabad.

The Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) in Hyderabad will conduct the training programme under the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP).

According to the Ministry, the programmes will be free-of-cost and those who enrol will also get a free training kit. However, candidates who have undergone any GSDP course are not eligible for the programme.

The courses will be on various subjects including Solid Waste/Biomedical Waste, Plastic Waste, E-Waste, Construction and Demolition Waste, and Pollution Monitors (Air & Water) Science.