Home States Telangana

Tollywood actor Rajashekar booked for rash driving

During probe, the sleuths found a full and an empty bottles of liquor and also disposable glasses from inside the vehicle, raising doubts as to whether Rajashekar was under the influence of alcohol.

Published: 15th November 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police under the Cyberabad commissionerate registered a case against Tollywood actor Dr Rajashekar on charges of rash driving (279 IPC) and causing injuries (336 IPC) after he and his car were involved in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on late Tuesday night.

The police have also served notices on the actor asking him to appear before the investigating officers for inquiry into the case.

ALSO READ: Actor Rajashekar survives crash on ORR, liquor found in car

The mishap occurred on the ORR at Pedda Golconda village under the police limits of Shamshabad, while Rajashekar was returning home from Ramoji Film City when his Mercedes-Benz reportedly rammed a road divider and overturned.

During probe, the sleuths found a full and an empty bottles of liquor and also disposable glasses from inside the vehicle, raising doubts as to whether Rajashekar was under the influence of alcohol.

The empty bottle’s lid was was found on the car’s front seat, indicating that it may have been opened in the car.Seat belt saved RajashekarAccording to the police, wearing a seat belt while driving reportedly saved Rajashekar from getting severely hurt from the accident that happened and he was able to escape with minor injuries

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajashekhar accident
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp