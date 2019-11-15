Tollywood actor Rajashekar booked for rash driving

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Shamshabad police under the Cyberabad commissionerate registered a case against Tollywood actor Dr Rajashekar on charges of rash driving (279 IPC) and causing injuries (336 IPC) after he and his car were involved in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on late Tuesday night.

The police have also served notices on the actor asking him to appear before the investigating officers for inquiry into the case.

The mishap occurred on the ORR at Pedda Golconda village under the police limits of Shamshabad, while Rajashekar was returning home from Ramoji Film City when his Mercedes-Benz reportedly rammed a road divider and overturned.

During probe, the sleuths found a full and an empty bottles of liquor and also disposable glasses from inside the vehicle, raising doubts as to whether Rajashekar was under the influence of alcohol.

The empty bottle’s lid was was found on the car’s front seat, indicating that it may have been opened in the car.Seat belt saved RajashekarAccording to the police, wearing a seat belt while driving reportedly saved Rajashekar from getting severely hurt from the accident that happened and he was able to escape with minor injuries