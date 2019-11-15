TSRTC JAC defers demand on merger with Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC JAC has temporarily “postponed” and “kept aside” their demand for merger with the government.

Making an official announcement on Thursday, TSRTC JAC convenor E Ashwathama Reddy stated that considering that 27 TSRTC workers have lost their lives and the TSRTC services have been disrupted for over 41 days, they have decided to set aside this demand for merger, and request the government to hold talks on the balance of 25 demands.